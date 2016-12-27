Ex-Nightwish Singer Anette Olzon Violently Attacked 2016 In Review

Posting a picture of her head injuries, Olzon says: "I got beaten down and robbed by a junkie on my way home from my car. She hit me hard and I fell onto the stony street on my head. I'm shaken and bruised.

"The worst thing of all was that were were two adul men standing feet away, watching me get beaten, doing nothing. Thank God a girl ran after, and finally two real men took the junkie down. She is now with the police."

She adds: "Drugs people are really dangerous. Please be careful out there." See her post including the photo here.