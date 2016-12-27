Jimmy Page Defends Himself In 'Stairway To Heaven' Lawsuit 2016 In Review

And although he's admitted to finding a copy of the 1968 record in his collection, he insists that he'd never listened to it. Spirit released Taurus three years before Led Zep launched Stairway, after the bands had toured the US together. Spirit bassist Mark Andes launched legal action two years ago, saying he wanted recognition for the work of late guitarist Randy California.

Page said in a California court declaration last week: "Prior to hearing a recording of Taurus in 2014 in connection with this matter, I have never heard Taurus or even heard of it. I am very good at remembering music and am absolutely certain that I never heard Taurus' until 2014."

He admitted to having a copy of the record, but added: "I had not previously seen it in my collection and do not know how or when it got there. It may well have been left by a guest. I doubt it was there for long, since I never noticed it before. But, again, I know I did not hear Taurus until 2014." Read more here.