|
KISS Star Gene Simmons Grants Dying Teen's Final Wish 2016 In Review
.
(Classic Rock) KISS icon Gene Simmons had a top 16 story in February 2016 after it was learned that he granted a dying teenager's wish by visiting him in his hospital bed. The bassist and singer spent time with 17-year-old Dilan Kohn at the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at the Children's Hospital of Nevada in Las Vegas. Dilan died a few days after Simmons' visit, but staff have thanked him for making the youngster's dream come true. A statement from staff at University Medical Center, where the Children's Hospital is based, says: "Last week, one of our patients, Dilan Kohn, got his final wish. The critically ill 17-year-old desperately wanted to meet and hang out with the rock'n'roll musician, Gene Simmons, from the band Kiss. "Mr Simmons had not only been Dilan's idol, but also his inspiration growing up. Mr Simmons was sent an email request last Thursday afternoon and flew into Vegas the next morning. He showed up with a big bag full of signed memorabilia just for Dilan. "The two hung out, shared stories and laughed together for well over an hour while staff looked on with tears in their eyes. Thank you Mr. Simmons for making this wish come true just in time. "Unfortunately Dilan passed away peacefully a couple days later." See the online post along with photos here.
A statement from staff at University Medical Center, where the Children's Hospital is based, says: "Last week, one of our patients, Dilan Kohn, got his final wish. The critically ill 17-year-old desperately wanted to meet and hang out with the rock'n'roll musician, Gene Simmons, from the band Kiss.
"Mr Simmons had not only been Dilan's idol, but also his inspiration growing up. Mr Simmons was sent an email request last Thursday afternoon and flew into Vegas the next morning. He showed up with a big bag full of signed memorabilia just for Dilan.
"The two hung out, shared stories and laughed together for well over an hour while staff looked on with tears in their eyes. Thank you Mr. Simmons for making this wish come true just in time.
"Unfortunately Dilan passed away peacefully a couple days later." See the online post along with photos here.
Classic Rock Magazine is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• David Lee Roth Shoots Down Van Halen Break Up Speculation 2016 In Review
• Deep Purple Refused Rock Hall Reunion With Ritchie Blackmore 2016 In Review
• Corey Taylor Might 'Step Away' From Slipknot At Some Point 2016 In Review
• The Doors Reunite For Ray Manzarek Tribute Event 2016 In Review
• David Bowie Turned Down Dave Grohl Collaboration 2016 In Review
• Eagles Of Death Metal Return To The Stage In Paris 2016 In Review
• Ex-Nightwish Singer Anette Olzon Violently Attacked 2016 In Review
• Two Jefferson Airplane Stars Died On Same Day 2016 In Review
• Black Sabbath's Disturbing Inspiration Recalled By Geezer 2016 In Review
• Jimmy Page Defends Himself In 'Stairway To Heaven' Lawsuit 2016 In Review
• Metallica Expanded Kill 'Em All and Ride The Lightning For Reissue 2016 In Review
• KISS Star Gene Simmons Grants Dying Teen's Final Wish 2016 In Review
• Santana Calls Out NFL Over Lip Synced Super Bowl Halftime Show 2016 In Review
• Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson To The Rescue 2016 In Review
• Anthrax Hit With Lawsuit Over Ugly Sweater 2016 In Review
• George Michael Dies From Reported Heart Failure At 53
• Status Quo's Rick Parfitt Dies From Serious Infection At 68
• Bruce Springsteen Releases His Final Concert With Clarence Clemons
• Guns N' Roses Reunion, Axl Rose and Taco Bell 2016 In Review
• The Death Of Music Legend David Bowie 2016 In Review
• Van Halen's Lost Rock Opera Streaming Online 2016 In Review
• Fans and Friends Say Goodbye To Lemmy 2016 In Review
• Eagles Glenn Frey Dies 2016 In Review
• Selena Gomez Threatens To Quit Instagram Over Justin Bieber Drama 2016 In Review
• Kanye West's Tantrum On SNL Set Leaked 2016 In Review
• Thomas Rhett Falls Off Stage But Keeps Singing 2016 In Review
• Zayn Malik Addresses Lil Wayne Controversy 2016 In Review
• Adele Cried 'Pretty Much All Day' After Grammy Mishap 2016 In Review
• Joey Martin Feek Lives To Celebrate Daughter Indy's Second Birthday 2016 In Review
• Carrie Underwood Covers 'I Will Always Love You' 2016 In Review
• NSYNC Members Reunite In The Recording Studio 2016 In Review
• Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Mark Ronson Win Major Grammy Awards 2016 In Review
• No Doubt Members Replace Gwen With AFI's Havok For New Group 2016 In Review
• Jason Derulo Rushed to Hospital After Dance Accident 2016 In Review
• Earth, Wind & Fire Icon Maurice White Dead At 74 2016 In Review
• Tidal And Universal Differ On Rihanna's ANTI Leak 2016 In Review
• Coldplay's Chris Martin Does Carpool Karaoke 2016 In Review
• Timbaland Camp Denies Charity Event Champagne Claims 2016 In Review
• Run the Jewels Release 'RTJ3' Album Early For Christmas
• Britney Spears Gets Stuck In A Tree 2016 In Review
• Chris Young Fan Asked For Bra She Tossed On Stage Back 2016 In Review
• Country Music Star Craig Strickland Found Dead 2016 In Review
• Chris Brown Denies Assault Allegation 2016 In Review
• Natalie Cole's Cause of Death Revealed 2016 In Review
• Justin Bieber Kicked Out Of Mayan Ruin 2016 In Review
• Tyler Farr Placed On Total Vocal Rest 2016 In Review
• In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition
• RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records
• TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition
• Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more
• Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition
• TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour
• Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled
• Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition
• TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live
• Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition
• Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago
• Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition
• Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review
• Road Trip: Sea Life Arizona Aquarium
• Panic In Eden - In the Company of Vultures
• Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition
• Queen On Air: The Complete BBC Radio Sessions
• TBT Interview: Nickelback's Chad Kroeger
• Holiday Gift Guide: Kris Kristofferson- Van Morrison- Human League Box Sets
• John Mellencamp Live In Chicago
• In Tribute: Leonard Cohen Live
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2016 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.