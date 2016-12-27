Kanye West's Tantrum On SNL Set Leaked 2016 In Review

West expressed unhappiness with the direction of his set and mentioned the recent media scuffle with Taylor Swift over the lyrics to his track "Famous." "Look at that s-, they took my f-ing stage off a SNL without asking me. Now I'm bummed. That and Taylor Swift, fake ass," he's heard saying in the leaked audio.

"Now I ain't gonna do this, we're breaking the motherf-ing internet. I went through six years of this f-ing sh-. Let's get to it, bro. Let's get to it, bro." Read the original report here.