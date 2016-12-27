Metallica Expanded Kill 'Em All and Ride The Lightning For Reissue 2016 In Review

The band revealed the following details about the special reissues of the landmark albums, "A while back you may remember that we reached out to you for a little help as we began putting together reissues of both Kill 'Em All and Ride the Lightning. We are psyched to announce that the releases you've been helping us assemble will finally be hitting the streets on Friday, April 15 just in time for Record Store Day!

"Both albums have been remastered for the most advanced sound quality possible and will be available in three formats - CD, vinyl and a deluxe box set. The deluxe box sets include original source material from the band's personal collection with many never before heard or seen recordings along with books including rare photos and essays from those who were there.

"The deluxe numbered box set of Kill 'Em All includes four vinyl records, five CDs, one DVD, a hardcover book including rare photos and a patch while the deluxe numbered box set of Ride the Lightning includes four vinyl records, six CDs, one DVD, a hardcover book including more of those unseen photos, a mini-book of lyrics handwritten by James Hetfield and a set of three posters.

"The deluxe box sets are limited edition collectors' items, so get yours before they are gone! You may pre-order both deluxe box sets at the Met Store now and all six new items will, of course, also be available at your local record stores around the world on Friday, April 15th.

"We're excited to continue working our way through the catalog… this is just the beginning!"