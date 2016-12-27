NSYNC Members Reunite In The Recording Studio 2016 In Review

Entertainment Weekly reports singers Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick are in the studio working on new music. Kirkpatrick tweeted a photo of Fatone in the recording booth with the caption, "Back in the studio with this guy. The studio looks a bit familiar as well."

Joey Fatone replied to the tweet and gave a little bit of information about what they were working on. "And yes we are in the studio for a song ' Will fill u in when the time is right :)"

The tweets have got people wondering if the boy band plans to finally reunite after their 14-ear hiatus or if this is the beginning of building buzz for a side project the pair have going on. Read more and see the photo here.