No Doubt Members Replace Gwen With AFI's Havok For New Group 2016 In Review

While the band doesn't yet have a name, sources told Billboard that they're ahead of the curve in many respects. Not only do they already have a manager (Green Day's Pat Magnarella), but they've also completed a full album and are in the process of shopping around for a label.

No Doubt last toured with lead singer Gwen Stefani in 2015, but following those dates Stefani separated herself from the group by finding new management and focusing on her solo career. Read the original report here.