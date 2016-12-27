One Direction Fans Sent Death Threats To Actress 2016 In Review

On that show, Wilson made her way onstage where Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson all sat chatting with Ellen. Wilson proceeded to sit next to Styles before she leaned over to hug him and then turned that hug into something…more. "I got accused of sexually assaulting Harry Styles," Wilson told Ellen when she appeared on the show today (February 18th).

Wilson said "these little girls, I think they were about 12, were very, very unhappy with that." When Wilson tried to mollify the situation on Twitter, she just made things worse. "Basically, we're just like two professional entertainers having a good time," she said. "And he really enjoyed it. I told [the girls] that on Twitter and then, they just sent me more death threats."

When Ellen asked if the two had been in touch since the "incident," Wilson admitted there had "been no further action." Read the original report here.