Selena Gomez Threatens To Quit Instagram Over Justin Bieber Drama 2016 In Review

Gomez filmed herself singing along to Lil Wayne's track "Single," and hilariously responding to all of the lyrics Wayne shares about his girl. When he raps, "She hate it when I do that s-," Gomez says in a no-nonsense voice, "I did!"

And when he raps, "And when I get home she goes through my s-," she exclaims, "I sure did go through that motherf--'s s-!" Gomez finishes off the video post by shouting at the end, "I'm single!"

When her fans started talking about the connection to Bieber, Gomez fired back. "Thats (sic) a joke. I was singing back to Lil Wayne. My life isn't about my ex," she wrote in a comment (via Seventeen Magazine). She followed up that retort with another: "I want to delete my Instagram. There's no drama. Everyone else creates drama. Including this post."

Although it looks like Gomez has since removed the video that led to the comments, @SelenaGomezNews captured the video before it disappeared forever, and shared it via Twitter on Thursday, February 25th. Check it out here.