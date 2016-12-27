Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Mark Ronson Win Major Grammy Awards 2016 In Review

Taylor Swift's move to pop from country paid off in a big way with Swift taking home the top honor of the evening with her "1989" album winning Album Of The Year. The title also won the Best Pop Vocal Album award.

The Record of the Year Grammy went to "Uptown Funk" from Mark Ronson (featuring Bruno Mars). The track also won the Grammy for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Ed Sheeran was also a big winner at the event with his song "Thinking Out Loud" winning the Grammys for Best Song as well as Best Pop Solo Performance honor.

Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town dominated the country music categories with Stapleton winning the Best Country Album award with Traveller and also the Best Country Solo Performance for the title track.