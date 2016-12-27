Tidal And Universal Differ On Rihanna's ANTI Leak 2016 In Review

"Look, we know what happened here, in the sense that unfortunately we still rely on systems, and there was a system error. But I don't think it hurt it at all," Grace Kim, TIDAL's director of Marketing, told SPIN. She later clarified the comment, saying she was referring to an error by the album's distributor--Universal Music Group (UMG).

An anonymous UMG executive bristled at Kim's suggestion in an interview with Billboard. "This whole thing is absurd, we would have taken responsibility if it were our error," one anonymous UMG executive told Billboard. "Instead of having their flack flail around trying to revise their own media spin, maybe they should just focus on serving Rihanna -- that's what we're focused on." Read the original report here.