Timbaland Camp Denies Charity Event Champagne Claims 2016 In Review

After being hired to perform several songs at Detroit's Club Bleu last Thursday, the venue's promoter, Mitchell Jaworski, claimed that Timbaland refused to perform because he asked to have Armand de Brignac ("Ace of Spades") champagne and was, instead, served Dom Perignon.

"They had about 15 bottles of liquor and champagne, which is extremely excessive especially for a charity event," Jaworski told the Daily News. "They seemed more concerned about getting every drop of liquor."

After the contract calling for a performance was shown to management, Timbaland took a position behind the DJ booth and bobbed his head to the music for thirty minutes. He "just stood there in defiance," reports the NY Daily News.

But, according to Timbaland's camp, that was not the case. "Unfortunately, the statement made by the promoter in Detroit is simply not true," Timbaland's rep tells Billboard. Read the original report here.