50 Cent Tells Court Cash In Instagram Photos Wasn't His 2016 In Review

One of the pictures depicts the rapper surrounded by stacks of cash which spell out "Broke," while another shows the money he keeps in his fridge for some reason. Now 50 Cent is claiming the pictured cash isn't his.

The Hartford Courant reported that 50 Cent filed a statement on Tuesday, March 7th clarifying that the bills seen in those Instagram posts are actually props, and in reality he doesn't have that money. He was due in court on Wednesday, March 8th. Read the original report here.