AC/DC's Angus Young Should Not Retire Says Ex-Bandmate

The legendary hard rock band lost their frontman Brian Johnson due to hearing issues, Angus' brother and co-founder Malcolm Young to medical issues and bassist Cliff Williams to retirement.

Rudd who was forced out of the band prior to their "Rock Or Bust" tour due to legal problems, was asked by Rich Davenport's Rock Show if he thinks that Angus should retire and he responded, "No, I don't think that's a good idea. Angus has never played better [than he did] on the 'Rock Or Bust' album. He's playing f***ing great. What's he gonna give it up for? That's like f***ing Napoleon not finding somewhere else to f***ing conquer." Stream the full interview here.