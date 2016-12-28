Bad Brains Frontman Diagnosed With Rare Disorder 2016 In Review

She says: "He has a neurobiological disorder and has also had severe headaches for years, but the headaches have gotten progressively worse. In November, he began living with almost constant pain.

"He has been diagnosed with a rare type of headache called SUNCT, a trigeminal neuralgia that is similar to cluster headaches. There is no known cure and no reliable medical treatment. To give you an idea of what he's dealing with, cluster headaches are nicknamed 'Suicide Syndrome.'

"The headaches come randomly, with no warning, at all hours of the day and night; but for him, they are much worse at night. The intensity of the headaches is so great that he yells, cries out, groans, and sobs - repeatedly, every few minutes, for most of the night.

"He can't work. He has no quality of life. If you call him and ask how he is, he will say, 'Everything's okay,' because that's just how he is. But everything is not okay." Read the original report here.