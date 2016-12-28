Beatles Producer George Martin Dead At 90 2016 In Review

His passing was confirmed by the band's drummer Ringo Starr, who says via Twitter: "God bless George Martin. Peace and love to Judy and his family. Love Ringo and Barbara. George will be missed."

Martin also worked with artists including Gerry And The Pacemakers and Shirley Bassey while producing more than 700 records, winning a string of Grammys. He was also awarded an Oscar for the score of Beatles film A Hard Day's Night. Read the original report here.