Blake Shelton Denies Excessive Drinking Claim In Court Filing 2016 In Review

The suit, which was filed in October 2015, is against InTouch Weekly. In response, the publication filed a motion in February saying the suit interferes with its first amendment rights. Now, Shelton is firing back.

"I do not drink excessively, binge drink or have a drinking problem ' I am never drunk, intoxicated or unable to perform my job on The Voice or elsewhere '," Shelton tells the court in a new filing. 'I did not do anything while 'wasted that destroyed [my] marriage' ' During our marriage, Ms. Lambert never begged, demanded or asked me to go to rehab ' I did not handle my first divorce by drinking, nor has my drinking increased or escalated since my divorce from Ms. Lambert."

In the motion from Feb., Bauer Publishing, which owns InTouch Weekly, defends its actions due to Shelton's self created drinking persona. Shelton addressed those claims in his most recent filing. "Contrary to Bauer's reporting, drinking has not taken a toll on my well-being," documents state. "I do not now, nor have I ever had, health problems caused by or related to drinking ' The Rehab Story is wrong that my friends, colleagues and team think I have a problem and need help. To my knowledge, nobody around me, including my managers, peers and work colleagues, and friends, thinks I have a drinking problem." Read the original report here.