Dada Life Released Video For Lzzy Hale Collaboration 2016 In Review

The duo had the following to say about the collaboration featured in the new fight club-style video, "We're always looking for that specific feeling of happiness and rage at the same time in our music. We really want people to be smiling while they're hurting themselves. This time we think we really nailed it!"

Hale adds, "I am a fan of the strange--and Dada Life expresses themselves in a way that connects with my own 'weird. I want to thank them for having me on this track and letting me lend my rock n' roll swagger to their inspiring music! 'Tic, Tic, Tic' is eternally in my head and heart. Hope everyone enjoys!" Watch the video here.