Eddie Vedder Gave $10,000 To Struggling Family For Christmas

"I am a mother of six, 5 boys and 1 baby girl ' I'm so hurt," Britten wrote. "I'm trying my best. I pray everyday and now I'm begging for help. I know it's not about the gifts, but they are kids! I'm such a failure right now . . . please help me."

Vedder read the note and sent a check for $10,000 to the family. "I was just so moved by the story and what this mother did for her children," Vedder said. 'I thought those kids must be so proud of their mother for reaching out. That takes a lot of courage." Read more here.