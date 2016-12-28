Five Finger Death Punch Frontman Hospitalized 2016 In Review

The band was scheduled to support Black Sabbath on the Australian leg of their farewell tour next month and Five Finger Death Punch also planned additional headline shows in Melbourne and Sydney.

Tour promoter Live Nation issued the following statement, "Last Thursday, Five Finger Death Punch singer Ivan Moody was hospitalized in his hometown of Denver.

"He is expected to make a full recovery but it is with deep regret that Five Finger Death Punch will be forced to cancel their appearances in Australia, both with Black Sabbath and as headliners in Sydney and in Melbourne.

"It is especially disappointing to Five Finger Death Punch that they will not be able to play before Black Sabbath, a band Five Finger Death Punch has deep reverence for, on Black Sabbath's last ever shows in Australia." Read the original report here.