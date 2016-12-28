Foo Fighters Poke Fun With Break-Up Rumors 2016 In Review

Several online media outlets picked up a New York Post story from Monday (February 29) that speculated that Dave Grohl might be pondering a solo career following his performance at the Oscars this past weekend.

On Wednesday, the band tweeted that they would be making an "official band announcement" later in the day and the "announcement" arrived in the form of a link to a YouTube video that informed fans "For the millionth time, we aren't breaking up. And nobody's going f-ing solo!"

In true Foo Fighters fashion, Radio.com reports that the video features "Dave Grohl and producer Butch Vig discussing the frontman's solo career, while the remaining Foo Fighters contemplated who their new singer would be. At the end of the video, Nick Lachey is seen rehearsing with the band." Watch the video here.

Taylor Hawkins spoke about the band's hiatus in an interview back in January with Artisan News joking "We're on ihateus right now. We're on an indefinite ihateus" and he explained that the band was taking a break "not because we don't love each other, or don't want to make music together.

"We did so much in the last five or six years, we as a band could go into the studio tomorrow and have just as much fun as we ever had. But I think the world needs a break from us for a little while." Read the original report here.