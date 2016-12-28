Former Hatebreed Member Found Guilty Of Murder 2016 In Review

Papantoniou, who played with the metal band in 1996 and 1997, was found guilty in a jury trial last Thursday (March 3rd) on the counts related to the fatal assault of Larry Dildy in his home in Hamden, according to the New Haven Register (via Loudwire).

The former drummer faces up to 90 years in prison when he is sentenced for the charges on May 26th, according to the report. You can read more details about the case here.