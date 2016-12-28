George Michael's Boyfriend Found Singer Dead In Bed

Fawaz reportedly went to visit Michael at his home in Oxfordshire on Christmas morning and the couple had planned to have lunch nearby. Fawaz, a hairdresser who began dating the singer five years ago, told the Daily Telegraph that when he arrived Michael was already dead.

'I went round there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed," he said. 'We don't know what happened yet. Everything had been very complicated recently, but George was looking forward to Christmas, and so was I. Now everything is ruined. I want people to remember him the way he was-he was a beautiful person." Read more here.