Iggy Azalea Played Down Nicki Minaj Ghostwriters Feud 2016 In Review

At the time, Minaj said in her acceptance speech, "When you hear Nicki Minaj spit, Nicki Minaj wrote it." Even though she didn't mention any names specifically, people thought she was throwing shade at Azalea for using ghostwriters.

Appearing on Big Boy's radio show on March 24th, Azalea said she and Minaj don't have a relationship. "I walked past her one time and said, "Congratulations.' She was like, 'Thank you. I appreciate it.' It's on film. You could see it' I don't know. I think she makes cool music. Good for her. That's it, really," she explained during her appearance (via XXL). Read the original report here.