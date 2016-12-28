Janet Jackson Canceled Another Leg of 'Unbreakable' Tour 2016 In Review

Tickets have been refunded and no future dates have been announced. In an email to fans with tickets, concert organizers wrote, "The event organisers have been in touch to let us know that, due to scheduling difficulties, they've had to postpone the 'Unbreakable' tour. It is not possible to confirm new dates at the present time so we are refunding all ticket holders."

Jackson told fans last year that postponed dates of the American leg were due to illness, from which she's spent several months recuperating and preparing to launch the tour. Read the original report here.