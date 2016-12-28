Joey Feek Says Her Final Goodbyes 2016 In Review

In a heartfelt blog entry Monday (Feb 29) titled One Last Kiss, Rory, Joey's husband and singing companion, passed along a message from their hospice nurse explaining that Joey will "most-likely only be with us for a few more days… at the most."

"Over the last number of weeks her pain had gotten worse and her health had continued to decline rapidly," explains Rory. "And not long after Indy's birthday my wife decided that 'enough is enough'. She was ready to stop fighting and she told me so. She said the flowers would soon be blooming back in Tennessee. It's time to go home."

"Joey gathered her family together around her and she said goodbye to each of them… to her mother and father and her three sisters," explains Rory of the heart-wrenching moment. "There were lots of tears as she explained to each one how much she loved them and that she was going to be going home soon. That her time here was done and she was going to go to sleep soon. And then she asked me to bring our baby in. And so… I set our little Indy on Joey's lap and we all cried with my wife as she told her how much her mama loved her and, "…you be a big girl for your papa… and that mama will be watching over you." And then she pulled Indiana up and she kissed her. One last kiss."

"A few more days… In the 40 short years that Joey has lived, my bride has accomplished many great things… she's lived a very full life," says Rory. "But even more than that, she has loved those around her greatly and been loved greatly in return. I can honestly say that Joey's isn't just a life well-lived, it's a life well-loved."

"God only gives each of us a certain amount of time to be on this earth and every day when we wake up, we get to decide how we are going to spend those precious minutes and hours," Rory professes. "There are no do-overs, no second-chances, no next-time-around's to get it right. Joey knew this and she has made each and every day count. One of the last things Joey said before she drifted into the deep sleep she's been in for a few days now is, "I have no regrets… I can honestly say, that I have done everything I wanted to do and lived the life I always wanted to live." Read the follow-up story here.