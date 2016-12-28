Keith Emerson Dead At 71 From Suicide 2016 In Review

Mari Kawaguchi tells the Daily Mail that the Emerson, Lake & Palmer star killed himself because he feared that he was no longer good enough as a musician and was 'tormented with worry' about upcoming concerts in Japan as nerve damage to a hand had affected his playing.

"His right hand and arm had given him problems for years," said Kawaguchi. "He had an operation a few years ago to take out a bad muscle but the pain and nerve issues in his right hand were getting worse. He had concerts coming up in Japan and even though they hired a back-up keyboard player to support him, Keith was worried.

"He read all the criticism online and was a sensitive soul. Last year he played concerts and people posted mean comments such as, 'I wish he would stop playing.' He was tormented with worry that he wouldn't be good enough. He was planning to retire after Japan."

"He didn't want to let down his fans," she added. "He was a perfectionist and the thought he wouldn't play perfectly made him depressed, nervous and anxious." Read the original report here.