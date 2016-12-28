Kendrick Lamar Released Surprise Album 'Untitled Unmastered' 2016 In Review

The rumors began when, apparently, Spotify posted the album (perhaps by accident) called Untitled Unmastered. The album didn't have a release date and wasn't available for streaming.

about 10:45 pm ET, Top Dawg Entertainment CEO Anthony Tiffith tweeted "Yea King Kendrick returns 2nite," with a link to Instagram address that was dead; the tweet was soon deleted. Read the original report here.