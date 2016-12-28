Lou Gramm Wants Foreigner Reunion For 40th Anniversary 2016 In Review

Gramm was asked by ABC Radio about the idea of the surviving original members of the band reuniting to mark the anniversary and he responded, "I think it would be terrific. It wouldn't have to be any kind of commitment or anything. Just to honor that anniversary and do something."

The band is currently led by founding Foreigner guitarist Mick Jones and Gramm says that they have not discussed the possibility of an anniversary reunion "I do talk to Mick, periodically. I haven't heard anything about any kind of reunion show or anything." He adds, "Maybe he'll celebrate that 40th anniversary with his own band in his own way. And if so, I'll certainly honor it with my [solo] band too."

Gramm believes that this milestone would be only opportunity for any kind of reunion, saying "if we don't do anything to mark [the anniversary], then we never will." Read the ABC report here.