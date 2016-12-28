Luke Bryan Gave Back To Firefighters For Leap Day 2016 In Review

To show his commitment to the cause, a camera crew followed him to a fire station in Tennessee where he served lunch and gave the public servants a well-deserved moment in the spotlight.

"We pick people who work hard to look after us, and we're gonna do something nice for them," said Bryan. "I've got lunch and I'm taking it to Fire Station #2 right here in Franklin, Tennessee. Some of the guys that work for this particular station saved somebody's life who was jogging just a few days ago, so with my extra 24 hours it was a no-brainer to come by and show these firefighters a little love and respect." Read the original report here.