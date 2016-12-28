Rapper Troy Ave Shot Twice On Christmas Day

As Ave tried to drive away a gunman unleashed several rounds into his red Maserati, CNN reports. The rapper (real name Roland Collins) was shot in the shoulder and a bullet grazed his head. His girlfriend, who was also in the car, was not hit. Collins was taken to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center in Brooklyn and went into surgery late Sunday night. He is reportedly recovering well.

The gunman remains at large, according to New York Police Department Lt. John Grimpel. Collins said the shooter wore a hoodie that hid his face. "Thankfully, he will survive the second attempt on his life," said Scott Leemon, an attorney representing Collins. "Tonight, Troy Ave was targeted again…on Christmas. In Brooklyn, going to meet his family for the holiday, he was shot two times. As we have said from the beginning--he is a victim. We pray for his speedy recovery." Read more here.