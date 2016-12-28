Rolling Stones Play Historic Cuban Concert 2016 In Review

The "Concert For Amity" saw the group play an 18-song set before an estimated crowd of 1.3 million fans on the Caribbean island. "Here we are finally!," Mick Jagger told the crowd. "We are sure that this night is going to be an unforgettable night, for you and for us.

"We know that years ago it was difficult to listen to our music here in Cuba, but here we are, playing for you in your beautiful land. I think that finally things have changed, haven't they?" Watch the videos here.