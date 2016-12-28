Stars Wars Icon Carrie Fisher Dead At 60

The Star Wars actress was admitted to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on Friday after suffering a massive heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles, her spokesman confirmed.

Fisher is also said to be reprising her role as General Leia Organa in Star Wars: Episode VIII. An official from Lucasfilm confirmed to TMZ that the Fisher had "absolutely wrapped" filming.

Various figures in entertainment reacted to the sad news including KISS frontman Paul Stanley who tweeted "Carrie Fisher RIP Her play, books&films brought joy to millions. She once told me something I never forgot. Thanks." Read more tweets from stars here.