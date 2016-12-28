|
Tom Petty, Elvis Costello, Marvin Gaye Led Songwriters Hall of Fame 2016 In Review
.
(Radio.com) Tom Petty, Elvis Costello, Marvin Gaye Led Songwriters Hall of Fame was a top 16 story of March 2016: Tom Petty, Elvis Costello and Marvin Gaye are among the songwriters who will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Nile Rodgers, Chip Taylor and Bernard Edwards have also been announced as 2016 inductees. Co-chairs Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff said about the musicians nominated, 'The 2016 roster of Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees is a beautiful mosaic of the best of late 20th Century popular music. "With creators of Rock & Roll, Soul/R&B, Country and Funk/Dance represented, we are looking forward to an unforgettable and extremely exciting event and evening at the Marriott Marquis on June 9th," according to the Songwriters Hall of Fame's website. Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
