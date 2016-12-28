Tom Petty, Elvis Costello, Marvin Gaye Led Songwriters Hall of Fame 2016 In Review

Co-chairs Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff said about the musicians nominated, 'The 2016 roster of Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees is a beautiful mosaic of the best of late 20th Century popular music.

"With creators of Rock & Roll, Soul/R&B, Country and Funk/Dance represented, we are looking forward to an unforgettable and extremely exciting event and evening at the Marriott Marquis on June 9th," according to the Songwriters Hall of Fame's website. Read more here.