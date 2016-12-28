U2 Plan New Album and Very Special Shows For Joshua Tree Anniversary

"Happy Christmas everyone. Next year is going to be a big year for the U2 group," says Bono in a new Facebook video featuring the band. "We have 'Songs Of Experience' coming and, to honor 30 years of 'The Joshua Tree', we have some very, very special shows coming. Very special."

The band have been working on "Songs Of Experience" over the past year; the record is the companion project and follow-up to 2014's "Songs Of Innocence", which made headlines when it was launched as a free release to more than a half a billion iTunes customers.

The album was featured on the group's 2015 "Innocence + Experience" tour, which wrapped up in Paris last December with the final show broadcast by HBO before seeing its official release in June. here.