Upset Justin Bieber Fans Launched Hashtag To Cancel Tour 2016 In Review

The logic was that if Justin couldn't be his on his best behavior for his fans, he might as well just call the whole thing off. Naturally, his truest supporters would hear none of it.

Start with a small, loud quadrant of disgruntled fans, add trolls who fuel the outrage fire by antagonizing the hive, and a massive response from stalwart Beliebers dying to get to the bottom of #CancelPurposeTour. The result is a trending hashtag. See some tweets that sum up what's going on with Bieber fans on Twitter here.