AC/DC Confirm Axl Rose As Singer For World Tour Dates 2016 In Review

The band postponed the final 10 shows on their US tour last month following news that Johnson has been advised by doctors to stop touring immediately or risk total hearing loss.

"AC/DC band members would like to thank Brian Johnson for his contributions and dedication to the band throughout the years. We wish him all the best with his hearing issues and future ventures," the band said in a statement. "As much as we want this tour to end as it started, we understand, respect and support Brian's decision to stop touring and save his hearing. We are dedicated to fulfilling the remainder of our touring commitments to everyone that has supported us over the years, and are fortunate that Axl Rose has kindly offered his support to help us fulfill this commitment."

"The European stadium tour dates begin on May 7 in Lisbon, Portugal and run through June 12 in Aarhus, Denmark as previously announced. Following this European run of dates with AC/DC, Axl Rose will head out on his Guns N' Roses 'Not In This Lifetime' Summer Stadium Tour."

