Andy 'Thunderclap' Newman Dead At 73 2016 In Review

The Who confirmed Newman's death in a Facebook post, which reads: "It is with great sadness that we report the death of Andy 'Thunderclap' Newman, who passed away yesterday age 73. Rest in peace."

Thunderclap Newman's biggest hit was 1969's Something In The Air, from the Pete Townshend-produced album Hollywood Dream. Newman died on March 30 (Wednesday) and producer Steve Hoffman paid tribute in a post on his blog. Hoffman says: "Andy himself, I always thought, was even better on a B-side of Something In the Air called Wilhelmina that one can safely assume probably did not get as much airplay as the A-side." Read the original report here.