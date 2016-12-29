Drake's 'Hotline Bling' Translated Info Shakespearean English 2016 In Review

Called "Drakespeare," the poem takes all of Drake's original lyrics and translates them into Shakespearean-style iambic pentameter. David F. Brand is the mind behind this latest take on Drake's song, which has already received more than its fair share of memes, covers and even cakes.

The track's opening verse about the hotline blinging when Drake's lady needs his love becomes, "Thou didst nightly send me your attendant/ When they water moon cast quenching beams./ Sealed temptation inside a parchment/ And then signed upon a midnight pillow./ I know when they messenger unwinds thy scroll/ It foretells that you bethink such fantasies/ Thy note discovers thy unchaste plan/ Beckons forth to me: 'Attend apace, man!'" More here.