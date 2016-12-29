Ice Cube Launching Retired NBA Players League

Altogether there will be eight teams featuring five former NBA players each, according to The Vertical. Each team's coach will also be an ex-player. Roger Mason, the National Basketball Players Association's deputy executive director, will be stepping down from that role to serve as president and commissioner of Big3.

"I thought of this concept as a fan who got sick of seeing his heroes retire and not play anymore," Ice Cube explained. "A lot of these guys can still play once they retire - just not the back-to-backs or four games in five nights." Read more here.