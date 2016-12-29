Iron Maiden Change Lyric At First Show In China 2016 In Review

Polish Iron Maiden fan club SanktuariuM reports the band performed the standard setlist from "The Book of Souls" world tour, but the show did feature a few changes.

From a production standpoint, there were no pyrotechnics during the concert and the band members were reportedly not allowed to throw items like wristbands and drumsticks into the crowd.

Iron Maiden did, however, make some minor alterations to their content: during "The Trooper", frontman Bruce Dickinson did not wave the Union Jack flag as usual, and he changed a line in the title track to 1984's "Powerslave" - "Tell me why I had to be a Powerslave" was presented as "Tell me why I had to be a Wicker Man."

The Beijing show was followed by a date at Shanghai's Mercedes-Benz Arena on April 26. Watch the video including fan shot clips of the changed lyrics and the official video released by the band here.