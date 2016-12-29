Kanye West And Tidal Sued Over Exclusive Promises 2016 In Review

Back in February West tweeted, "My album will never never never be on Apple. And it will never be for sale… You can only get it on Tidal." This caused his fans to flock to Tidal and their subscribers reportedly doubled.

By March 31st, Tidal's exclusive hold on Kanye's "The Life of Pablo" was over and the project was made available on Apple and Spotify. AP reports Justin Baker-Rhett is suing the musician and Tidal claiming Tidal bamboozled people into signing up for the service by falsely promising the album's exclusivity.

Baker-Rhett's attorney issued a statement, "We fully support the right of artists to express themselves freely and creatively, however creative freedom is not a license to mislead the public.

"We believe that we will be able to prove to a jury that Mr. West and Tidal tricked millions of people into subscribing to their services and that they will ultimately be held accountable for what they did." Read more here.