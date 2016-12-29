Kid Rock Was 'Beyond Devastated' After Fatal Accident 2016 In Review

Rock wrote on his official website, "I am beyond devastated to report that my personal assistant Mike Sacha passed away today in an ATV accident here in Nashville. He was a member of our family and one of the greatest young men I have ever had the pleasure to not only work with, but also to become friends with.

"I know I speak for us all in sharing my deepest condolences to his family. I can not imagine how they must feel. Myself, the band, our family, friends and co-workers are devastated over this loss. We were supposed to be back in Michigan today, but I am going to stay here with Mike until I can bring him home to his family.

"We've already been contacted by the press asking if it was me who was in the accident, so I want to stop any rumors before they spread. I'm asking everyone to please respect our and his families' privacy in this difficult time. RIP Mike. We will never forget you, my friend. - Kid Rock"

Police in Nashville put out the following statement about the accident, "Investigation by North Precinct detectives shows that an ATV accident is responsible for the overnight death of Michael Sacha, 30, on private property at 3631 Knight Drive owned by Robert Ritchie, known professionally as musician Kid Rock. Sacha worked for Ritchie as a personal assistant.

"Officers were called to the scene at 11:36 a.m. and found that Sacha was deceased on the embankment of the property's long driveway. Detectives learned that Sacha drove two individuals who had attended a cookout down the driveway to meet with an Uber driver at midnight. While riding the ATV back toward the residence, Sacha apparently lost control and crashed.

"Ritchie began looking for Sacha late this morning when he couldn't find him at the residence. Ritchie and a friend discovered Sacha on the embankment and immediately telephoned for help." Read the original report here.