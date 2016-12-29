Lars Ulrich Tributes Deep Purple At Rock Hall Induction 2016 In Review

Metallica's Lars Ulrich recalled seeing Deep Purple in Copenhagen, and it changing his life. He mentioned that they should be seen as equal to Black Sabbath and Led Zeppelin. "With almost no exception, every hard rock band of the last 40 years, including mine, traces their lineage to Black Sabbath , Led Zeppelin, and Deep Purple, and they should been seen as equals. I am somewhat bewildered that they are so late in getting into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame."

Ulrich paid tribute to the members who were being inducted, but also shouted out those who weren't being included (which includes current guitarist Steve Morse and keyboardist Don Airey).

Singer Ian Gillan started by saying, "I'm speechless. It's a great honor and it's very humbling." He went on to mention the names of every musician who had been in the band. "Every one has played their part in our remarkable family."

Bassist Roger Glover joked, "Thanks Lars for reading everything I wrote!" Adding, "The words thank you isn't quite enough… The band changed my life forever."

Drummer Ian Paice, the only member to be in every version of the band, introduced late keyboardist Jon Lord's wife Vicky and then said, "I'm the guy who has been there from the beginning, I've seen it all and when I say I've seen it all, I mean it. Bands are a weird conglomeration of people. you can work together and create wonderful things and then you realize you can't stand each other. You look back and wonder how you could be so stupid… and then you do it all again. But when it works, it's pretty damned good."