Metallica Rock Classics At Oakland Club Show

Fan favorite "Creeping Death" originally appeared on the band's second album, 1984's "Ride The Lightning", while "Blackened" was the opening track on 1988's "…And Justice For All."

The Oakland show marked Metallica's final live performance of 2016 in support of their recently- released tenth album, "Hardwired…To Self Destruct."

The project debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 with opening week sales of 291,000 equivalent album units, of which 282,000 were in traditional album sales.

The band will resume the WorldWired tour next month with concerts in South Korea, China, Hong Kong and Singapore. Watch the club show footage here.