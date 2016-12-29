Notorious B.I.G.'s Daughter Lashed Out At Puff Daddy 2016 In Review

"The bad boy concert is for my dad's bday but I got NOT ONE TICKET," she tweeted. "Just wanna point that out." She later deleted the post. Puff Daddy said it was a big misunderstanding.

"I had already put tickets to the side for the family of course," Puff Daddy told a radio station. "People were notified. They didn't notify her. We don't have no problem."

"I had already put tickets to the side for the family of course," Puff Daddy told a radio station. "People were notified. They didn't notify her. We don't have no problem."

However, he has some regrets about how the Bad Boy Family has been a bit estranged in the years since Biggie's death. "I called her and I let her know that I love her and I know that she doesn't see me all the time," Puff Daddy said. "I told her like, I know I can get out of pocket but I also told her as a man, if I ever had made you feel like that where I haven't checked in on you, I apologize."