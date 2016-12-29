Pink Floyd Classic Synced With 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' 2016 In Review

This week, a group of Redditors found that the album works surprisingly well when set to Star Wars: The Force Awakens, awakening two fandoms (and especially their overlap on a Venn diagram) to a rock galaxy far, far away.

John Williams' iconic Star Wars score signatures are hard to top, but the lyrics and music Pink Floyd lend new depth and interpretive power to scenes from the franchise's latest installment.

If you're a Star Wars or Pink Floyd fan, this mash-up is pretty neat. But if you love both, this will blow your mind. Check it out here.