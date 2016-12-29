Prince Tops Album Chart, Dominates Top 10 Following Death 2016 In Review

Prince claimed the No. 1 and No. 2 spots on the album chart with 'The Very Best of Prince' coming in with 100K in actual album sales, and 'Purple Rain' with 63,000 in real album sales, according to Billboard.

When other metrics like streaming are added to numbers, the best of compilation had 179,000 in "equivalent album units' and "Purple Rain" had 69,000.

The triple album 'The Hits/The B-Sides' also hit the top 10 on the chart, landing at No. 6 with 41,000 total units and 24,000 in real sales. On the actual sales chart, the albums landed No. 1, 2 and 7.

His entire album catalog has sold 654,000 copies in the U.S. between April 15th and 24th, according to Nielsen Music (via Billboard. Individual song numbers are even more impressive coming in a 2.82 million downloads during that period.

Six of Prince's songs reentered the Hot 100 and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts, with "Purple Rain" becoming the top selling song of the week, topping the digital song sales chart.

He also dominated the Top 20 on Hot Rock Songs Chart landing at No. 2 with "Purple Rain," No. 3. with "When Doves Cry," No. 4 with "Little Red Corvette," No. 12 with "Darling Nikki," and "Let's Go Crazy" at No. 16. Read the original report here.