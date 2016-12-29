Rammstein Sue The German Government 2016 In Review

The band filed a lawsuit against the German government at Bonn Regional Court this week, looking for €66,000 in damages which they say was caused by the Federal Department for Media Harmful To Young Persons 'indexing' the album in 2009.

According to Deutsche Welle, the governmental agency ruled that the song Ich Tu Dir Weh - along with image sin the record's booklet - were "brutalising" and "immoral."

When an artwork is indexed, it cannot be advertised and can only be sold under strict conditions. The indexing on Liebe Ist Fur Alle Da was overturned after six months when a Cologne court said the classification was unlawful. Read more here.