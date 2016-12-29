Wes Scantlin In Standoff With Police 2016 In Review

TMZ reports, via Loudwire, that police went to Scantlin's home to investigate a report of a suspected burglary of a car in the singer's driveway.

The singer was arrested on a previous warrant after the police broke down his door following a two hour standoff that included more than 30 police officers.

He reportedly did not receive any charges for the standoff. Police learned that Scantlin and his friends were simply trying to jump-start the car in his drive way. Read the original report here.